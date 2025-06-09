Cost of living pressure hits household budgets

[Photo: FILE]

Many low-income families are feeling the ripple effects of rising fuel prices, as the cost of putting food on the table continues to increase.

Many residents earn modest incomes, while others depend on social welfare assistance to make ends meet.

Wailea Resident Tulla Ram says the high cost of living has forced them to sacrifice some basic necessities.

“10 years back, it was good. We can buy plenty of things with that money. But this time, it’s very hard because all the prices of money, all the groceries price money has gone up. So it’s very hard for us to support our families and look after our families.”

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For another resident, Iosefo Baleinatuvu, whose main source of income is fishing, the rise in fuel prices, coupled with the high cost of living, has strained their household cash flow.

“Because the fuel prices are so high, we can only buy a small amount, but that amount itself isn’t sufficient to take us far enough to catch quality fish.”

He states that the government should consider lowering the costs of groceries so families can meet their basic needs.

“With the cost of fuel increased, the government should at least lower the price of goods so that it aligns with the cost of living.”

Baleinatuvu hopes that the government will look into using local food supplies readily available in the country instead of imports.

“The food that we eat every day, the government needs to consider investing in more local goods to substitute imported ones.”

As preparations for the 2026-2027 national budget gather pace, residents are calling for greater support and relief measures to help ease the financial pressure.