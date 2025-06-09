Consumer council warns of rising scam cases

The Consumer Council of Fiji has raised concerns over a rise in scam activities that exploit public trust, digital platforms, and financial vulnerabilities.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council received 113 scam-related complaints between September 2024 and September 2025, with reported consumer losses exceeding $82,000.

She says that despite repeated warnings and nationwide awareness campaigns, scammers continue to use increasingly sophisticated methods to target people.

Shandil adds that recent cases include the widely reported eBay scam, fraudulent lending schemes, multi-level marketing, phishing, impersonation, and mobile money scams.

The Council is urging consumers to verify sellers, report suspicious activity, and share awareness with families and communities.

Shandil says the upcoming National Scams Awareness Week will bring together government, regulators, financial institutions, law enforcement, and partners to promote a whole-of-nation response.

