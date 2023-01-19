Construction industry optimistic of turnaround

[File Photo]

Following a three-year slump, the Construction Industry Council believes the industry will recover in a year.

President Gordon Jenkins says that following the pandemic, investments had slowed down, but they are anticipating a turnaround by the end of the year.

“It’s like a roller coaster. Some years it’s good, some years it’s bad. I would like to suggest that we might have one in the next couple of years, but it might drop off after that.”

Jenkins says the last three years have been difficult, owing largely to the pandemic.

“I have a feeling we are going to be catching up in the next couple of years on what didn’t happen in the last couple of years, so you can’t guarantee that, but development never stops; it may go on hold, but it never stops.”

The council representatives also met with the Minister for External Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, who is looking forward to continuing discussions to support economic growth.