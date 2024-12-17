COMPOL warns officers: zero tolerance on drugs

The Fiji Police Force is taking a firm stance against drug-related crimes, and this includes holding its officers accountable.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew has issued a stern warning to officers involved in illicit drug activities, emphasizing zero tolerance for such behavior within the force.

Fong Chew says two officers have been taken to task by the Force for their involvement in drug-related cases.

“Officers that are involved are removed from the payroll. Uniforms are taken off them, and we let them take them to court and the court deals with them. So that is the worst-case scenario that I know, especially in dealing with officers.”

The Commissioner is urging the public to provide credible information about police officers involved in drug-related activities.

He has also commended the media for shedding light on the nation’s drug problem.

“And I’m thankful to the media for highlighting all these things. Before, all this information was suppressed. But if you look now, it’s all opened up. And everybody and anybody is talking about it. And it’s a good indication and awareness to the people of Fiji how bad these drugs are.”

The Police also acknowledged the regional nature of the drug crisis, drawing attention to the challenges faced not only in Fiji but across the Pacific.