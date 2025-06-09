Communities celebrate reliable water supply

The Waica, Waitete and Naniu communities in Vanua Levu now have a more reliable water supply after the Health Ministry donated three water tanks under its WASH Program.

Polonia Raiova, a villager stated that the tanks bring hope for better days.

She recalled taking her family’s dirty laundry and dishes to relatives on the island for washing.

Raiova explains their water came from a Catholic Church property on nearby Tutu.

At times, broken pipes left them without water for weeks. She adds she speaks for the community and the women in thanking the Ministry for providing tanks to store water during droughts or service disruptions.

Community Elder Atonio Radrodro recalled that their elders once relied on freshwater springs near the seashore, which could only be accessed at low tide.

He states the Ministry’s help is welcome and the tanks can now serve families across the communities.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu donated the tanks.

He urged residents to care for them and use them properly.

