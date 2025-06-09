Commonwealth raises concerns over democratic backsliding

{File Photo}

The Commonwealth Secretariat says signs of democratic backsliding are being seen in many parts of the world, including some Commonwealth member states.

Acting Head of the Rule of Law Section at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Dr. Elizabeth Macharia, says concerns around democratic resilience remain a key focus for the organisation.

Dr. Macharia says the Commonwealth continues to work closely with its members to strengthen and protect democratic systems.

She adds that during the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, a declaration known as the Nadi Declaration on Democratic Resilience and Participation will be adopted.

The declaration is expected to guide efforts towards stronger democracies, improved human rights, the rule of law, and good governance across member states.

Dr. Macharia also highlighted the importance of judicial independence, stressing that judicial systems must not be politicised.

“It’s always important for our member states to safeguard the understanding that we have separation of powers. We have three arms of government that must work together, the executive arm, which must respect the Judiciary, and we have our legislature as well in the equation. Reinforcing the idea that the three arms of government work together and support each other is very important.”

She says cooperation between the three arms of government is essential to maintaining judicial independence.

The Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting will conclude tomorrow.

