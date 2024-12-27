Commissioner North urges public to stay vigilant

The Commissioner Northern’s Office is on standby to assist when required, as rain is expected throughout the weekend.

Commissioner North Uraia Rainima states that the safety of all residents in the Northern Division, including farmers and their livelihoods, is a priority.

He has encouraged the public to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their families and the communities.

Rainima emphasized that rising water levels have already affected low-lying areas and crossings in recent days.

However, with more rainfall expected, residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to prioritize safety and take proactive measures.

The public and motorists are urged to avoid flooded areas and to not attempt to cross flooded waters and to ensure that children and vulnerable individuals are kept away from hazardous locations.

Residents are also urged to prepare early and pack essential items such as food, clothing, medications, and important documents in case evacuation becomes necessary while all livestock are to be moved to higher ground.

For assistance, the commissioner Northern can be contacted on 𝟖𝟖𝟏𝟏𝟑𝟐𝟐 or 𝟖𝟖𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟓 or the C𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 on 𝟗𝟗𝟖𝟒𝟖𝟖𝟖.

Members of the public are also encouraged to contact their nearest police station in case of emergencies.