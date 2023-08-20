Cinema experience with cutting-edge technologies in Labasa

The Damodar Group of Companies has raised the bar for cinemas in the country by incorporating cutting-edge technologies into the three cinemas at its Damodar City Labasa Center.

Div Damodar, Chief Executive, underscores their pioneering role in technological progress, aiming to provide an entirely novel cinema experience.

While acknowledging that the implementation of these state-of-the-art technologies may have caused a slight delay in completing the cinemas, Damodar assures that they will stand as the most advanced cinemas in the nation.

“The thing is, at the moment, there are a lot of technologies going into the cinema. The cinema itself has a VX cinema, premium, Dulux… it has got the very latest laser production system that is going in. It also has new technology in sound. So, its equipment is arriving as we speak.”

The cinemas constitute a vital component of the project’s second phase, which is projected to reach completion by the year’s end.

Up until now, an impressive sum of $60 million has been invested in the evolution of the Damodar City Labasa Center.