Church embarks on educational reform

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is taking steps to strengthen its relationship with the government and universities, focusing on improving education.

Church’s President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou emphasizes the significance of higher education and vocational training for equipping members with theological understanding and practical abilities.

The Methodist Church President states that the emphasis on vocational education and career training is a key component of the church’s educational reform.

Article continues after advertisement

“We call the church division schools. From there, they learn biblical studies, theology and evangelism and we need to add on some of the programs like sewing, carpentry and small engine repairs just to add on to the biblical subjects that we have at the moment.”

Rev. Dr. Turagavou believes the church goes above and beyond regulatory requirements in its dedication to education.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, emphasized that educational establishments must make sure that the program equips individuals for success in their personal and professional lives.

“You must also consider other criteria apart from academic qualifications. Provide quality holistic education for our children right across the board.”

The Methodist Church is committed to giving children a full and well-rounded education, equipping them for a future where knowledge and practical skills go hand in hand.