Chinese community urged to continue nation building efforts

The Chinese community remains committed to continuing their role in building a stronger and more prosperous Fiji.

Their long-standing contribution is evident in the 170 years since their first arrival in the country, and their dedication to Fiji’s development continues to this day.

This was highlighted by the Charge d’Affairs of the Chinese Embassy, Wang Yuan, during celebrations marking 17 decades of Chinese settlement in the country.

The Chinese Embassy commended the community for consistently standing together in solidarity, drawing strength from unity and mutual support to overcome challenges.

“The Chinese community has taken root in the fertile soil of Fiji, becoming an integral part of its multi-ethnic society, as well as a link to China. Now, we are proud to look back on this great journey of over 170 years.”

Yuan called on the both nations to continue to further relations for the benefit of its people.

He adds that the Chinese community in Fiji should ride the wave of healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, board the faster train of Chinese modernization, and contribute to building a China-Fiji community with a shared future.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the strong partnership they have with the People’s Republic of China.

“At the government-to-government level, Fiji’s partnership with the People’s Republic of China has brought tangible benefits across many sectors, from agriculture, fisheries, and forestry, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, medicine, and public health.”

Fiji was the first Pacific country to establish bilateral relations with China and through the years they have deepened collaboration in many projects

under the Belt and Road Initiative delivering tangible benefits to Fijians across the islands.

