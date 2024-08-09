Chiefly title vacancies reduced

[File Photo]

The overall vacancy rate for chiefly titles in Fiji has dropped from 49 percent to 44 percent, with 56 percent of previously vacant positions now filled.

This significant milestone was announced by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu who credited the Great Council of Chiefs for their crucial role in this achievement.

Vasu says the vacancy rate for traditional title positions had long hovered around 50 percent, leaving many parts of the vanua without formal leadership.

“A major reason was because the procedure for filling vacant positions is always led by the Vanua. There is no movement if they decide not to act. When a vacancy arises, members of the Tokatoka, Mataqali, or Yavusa decide who the next title holder should be. Then they inform the relevant Provincial Council Office, which in turn notifies the Veitarogi Vanua.”

There are currently 6,216 traditional chiefly titles across Fiji, of which only 3,065 were filled prior to this intervention, resulting in a vacancy rate of 51 percent.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu

Through the GCC’s intervention, provinces such as Rewa, Bua, Macuata, and Serua have seen substantial reductions in their vacancy rates, now standing at 29 percent, 16 percent, 12 percent, and 18 percent, respectively.