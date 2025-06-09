Chaudhry demands probe into mines, water and health mismanagement

[Source: Fiji Labour Party/Facebook]

Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry claims that Fiji is facing deepening social and economic crises under the current government.

Speaking at the Fiji Labour Party’s 40th Annual Delegates Conference in Nadi, he said decades of mismanagement have left youth, rural communities and vulnerable groups struggling with poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare and housing shortages.

According to Chaudhry, 24 per cent of youth aged 15-24 are not in education, employment, or training while one in five young adults aged 15-35 remains unemployed.

He claimed this has fuelled rising drug abuse, crime, HIV infections, homelessness and criticised government initiatives aimed at addressing these issues as largely ineffective.

Labour, he said was focused on holistic solutions including a National Service Scheme, skills training, and investment in sports and arts academies to retain and empower young Fijians.

The former Prime Minister also claims the government has failed to protect Fiji’s natural resources. He pointed to Vatukoula Gold Mines, where gold ore concentrates are exported to China instead of being processed locally, raising questions about lost revenue, environmental damage, and the security of local jobs.

He called for a thorough investigation into the mine’s operations and the Mines Minister’s reported connections to the company.

Chaudhry further criticised government favoritism toward foreign corporations, citing Fiji Water’s seven-year tax holiday and unlimited groundwater extraction at Yaqara, which he claims is contributing to declining water tables and hardship for local farmers.

He also questioned the increase in government grants to Aspen Hospitals despite reports that essential outpatient services have been reduced.

On land policy, Chaudhry said government consultations on State lands exclude the iTaukei Land Act which governs the majority of Fiji’s land.

He claimed the government has repeatedly ignored calls for transparency and accountability in native land administration.

He described the national economy as fragile with rising costs of living, continued import dependency and a struggling sugar industry.

He also expressed concern over declining education standards, warning that schools are failing to equip youth with critical thinking, practical skills and social development.

Chaudhry concluded by urging party officials to unite ahead of the 2026 election, claiming that only Labour has the vision and capacity to create an inclusive, accountable government and restore hope for Fijians.

