Charters normal bail conditions reinstated

The Suva Magistrate Court has reinstated the original bail conditions for former journalist Charlie Charters this morning.

Charters appeared in court today after returning from Australia last week from to work commitments.

The court also released his sureties and allowed the defence to collect their passports from the registry.

Charters lawyer Seforan Fatiaki told the court that they have filed and served two notice of motions pertaining to a bail variation for his upcoming travel and for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to release his personal electronic devices which are in custody.

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His lawyer informed the court that Charters intends to travel to Hong Kong and also to the United Kingdom for his uncle’s funeral.

Fatiaki told the court that in FICACs disclosures nothing is stated in the charges pertaining to his devices.

FICAC lawyer Rusiate Doidoi confirmed that they had received the notice of Motion and sought time from the court to submit their response.

He also told the court that they seized Charters device with a search warrant and their forensic team is still trying to investigate the principal offender and from whom the information were received from by charters.

Fatiaki also told the court that they intended to file a permanent stay application at the High court, however they will await the outcome of the decision made in the stay application filed by former Deputy Prime Ministers and a senior Suva Lawyer as they have a direct bearing on this matter.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne instructed FICAC to file its response by 11am this Wednesday with the hearing set for the same afternoon.

A ruling on the bail variation will be delivered next Tuesday and pre-trial matters have been set for April 7.