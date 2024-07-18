Call for strict security detectors at Nabouwalu port

Nabouwalu Jetty

Members of the Bua Provincial Council have supported the need for strict border control system or a mini police post at the Nabouwalu Jetty.

This follows discussions on drug transportation and trade through Fiji’s ports at the Bua Provincial Council meeting.

Council Representative Tomasi Robakanakadvu says without a security system at the Nabouwalu port, drugs can enter the country undetected.

In response, Deputy Police Commissioner North Kemueli Baledrokadroka says they have limited resources and expertise to support advanced detection systems.

He adds the K9 Dog Unit is the only viable solution for the North.

However, the K9 Dog Training Unit in the North was unsuccessful as the police dogs died due to the location setup.

“There were plans for the K9 unit to be set up here in the North, but it was not successful due to certain factors, but together with the New Zealand Police, they are working on plans to reinstate that K9 set-up plan.”

Baledrokadroka also says the Fiji Police Force is working on securing land, with support from the New Zealand Police, to establish the Unit in the Northern Division.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police have been working hard to monitor drug hot spots in Vanua Levu.