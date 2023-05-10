Buyers praise the Tourism Expo

International buyers that were at the Fiji Tourism Expo have praised the broad range of products that Fiji has to offer.

100 international buyers from 13 nations in key markets for Tourism Fiji attended the 3 day event, which was a success.

Travel Brands’ Sam Youssef says the expo serves as a platform for creating valuable business opportunities, fostering new partnerships, and building meaningful relationships with other players in the tourism industry.

“Our objective is to expand our Fiji offering and create that personalized and new experience working with all the partners and hotels.”

He says they were blown away by what the tourism industry had to offer as they marketed Fiji in their countries.

Australian buyer Andy says it was also good to do business with people face-to-face rather than through emails and video calls.

He says they were amazed at what Fiji offered.

Buyers from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the US, and even as far away as Bulgaria and Switzerland were part of the expo.