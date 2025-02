Police recovered a body from a house on Lomanikoro Lane, Raiwaqa, on Wednesday.

This after a concerned neighbour reported a foul odour from the property.

Police confirmed that the Raiwaqa Police Station received a call shortly after 5pm, prompting officers to respond immediately.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body inside the house.

Investigations into the find continues.

