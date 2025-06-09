Big allowance boost for rural councilors

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government has confirmed there are 302 District Advisory Councilors serving communities across Fiji.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka released the figures in a written response to Parliament.

He said each constituency has one councilor, bringing the total to 302 nationwide.

The Western Division has the most councilors with 143. The Northern Division has 81, Central has 71 and the Eastern Division has seven.

Ditoka said the District Advisory Council was an important link between communities and Government.

The council helps deliver rural development projects, supports disaster operations and ensures Government assistance is shared fairly.

He said councilors also work with community groups and agencies to promote inclusive development and provide advice to District Officers and Provincial Administrators.

Councilors receive a fixed monthly allowance. Chairpersons are paid $220 and members receive $200.

These rates took effect after the 2023–2024 National Budget. Earlier rates were $200 for chairpersons and $172.50 for members.

