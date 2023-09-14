Be cautious with your investment: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says he conquered with the advice given by the Leader of Government in Parliament, Lynda Tabuya, who says it is time for people to stop falling for schemes that promise quick and easy money.

Several complaints have been lodged with the police, the Consumer Council, and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, where people have invested thousands of dollars in the EbayShop Online Recruitment Scheme.

Seruiratu says that although people are living in a benefit-oriented society, they should be cautious with their investments.

“A lot of people are not aware of the intelligence that’s widely used now in global technological advancements, and people need to be aware of this because they have to invest in the right places.”

Seruiratu says there is a lot of risk associated with getting involved in such a scheme.

As of yesterday, a person has been questioned, and complaints totaling $33,640 and $111,776 have been lodged with the FCCC and the Consumer Council of Fiji, respectively.