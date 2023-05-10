Bau Island to accommodate GCC members

Bau Island.

The members of the Great Council of Chiefs will be accommodated on the Island of Bau during the four-day meeting.

Turaga Tunitoga Aisea Komaitai says they are ready to accommodate the members who will start arriving on May 22nd.

“As you all know, the 14 provinces in Fiji have their own ties on the island or Matanikatuba so all members of the Boselevu Vakaturaga will be accommodated at their own Mataki homes during the long week meeting and we also have a number of programs lined up for them.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has confirmed there will be three representatives each from the 14 provinces.

They are expecting a total of 42 participants at the meeting.

The GCC will be held from the 24th to the 25th of this month.