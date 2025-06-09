Authorities warn of fake real estate agents

Authorities are warning of unlicensed individuals posing as real estate agents in Savusavu.

These scammers are exploiting buyers and placing property transactions at serious risk.

Consultations held in Savusavu revealed cases where taxi drivers and other locals have been facilitating property sales.

Article continues after advertisement

According to REALB Compliance Officer Shivani Dutt, only three licensed agents operate in the area, despite reports of widespread illegal activity.

Dutt stresses that the law is clear and anyone operating without a license is considered a bogus agent.

“If you are dealing with a bogus agent, the consequences will be dealt with by you only, because you are dealing with a person who is not registered with us. Therefore, if any transaction goes wrong, we won’t be able to locate them and hold them accountable. That is why you need to deal with a licensed real estate agent.”

Licensed real estate agent Aren Nunnik says bogus agents continue to take advantage of visitors unfamiliar with property laws.

“And there have been some very unfortunate circumstances where tourists have handed over money to unlicensed locals, basically conmen, only to find out later that the property may not for sale, or that the person who was making himself out to be an agent wasn’t an agent.”

He warns that continued inaction risks damaging Fiji’s reputation as a safe destination for investment and retirement, particularly as Savusavu remains popular with foreign buyers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.