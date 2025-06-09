Assaults threaten teacher safety

Three cases of teacher assaults were reported this year including a parent attacking a teacher in Lautoka, a student punching a teacher in Navua and another assault in Nausori.

Last year, incidents included verbal abuse, physical assault, and indecent exposure by students in Tailevu, Navua, and Lautoka.

The 2023 report recorded one assault in Ra, where a student attacked a teacher during an Industrial Arts class.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro revealed the figures in a written response to Parliament following a question from Opposition MP Hem Chand.

He said police were informed in all cases, and disciplinary action was taken under school behaviour management procedures.

Radrodro states the ministry is monitoring schools closely to prevent further assaults and ensure the safety of teachers.

He adds that awareness programs and strict enforcement of school rules are in place to reduce violence in classrooms and create a safe learning environment for students and educators.

