Alleged recipient of seized arms yet to be named

The identity of the intended recipient of the seized arms and ammunition remains undisclosed, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

The weapons were intercepted in a joint effort by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, the Fiji Navy, and the Fiji Police Force.

During a press conference, Tudravu confirms that the seizure last night included one firearm and 600 pieces of ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition arrived from Tonga last night, and Tudravu says police are working with Tongan authorities to verify the shipment’s documentation.

He also clarified that there were no drugs on board as their K9 unit was also deployed.

Tudravu says police investigation is continuing.

