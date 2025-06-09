Agriculture show to strengthen agritourism

National Agriculture Show 2024 [File Photo]

The much-anticipated National Agriculture Show for 2025 aims to highlight the critical role of agriculture in boosting food security, nutrition, and economic growth across Fiji’s islands.

The Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna while launching the show described the event as a “friendship event” that celebrates the strength, diversity, and innovation within Fiji’s agriculture sector.

Tunabuna says this year’s National Agriculture Show promises an engaging program featuring interactive exhibits, live demonstrations of climate-smart farming techniques, youth and school competitions, and displays of agritourism, food systems, and agribusiness innovations.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with farmers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and government agencies to exchange ideas and identify future solutions for the agriculture sector.”

With its comprehensive program, this year’s show in the Western Division is set to strengthen farm-to-table networks and showcase Fiji’s rich agricultural heritage, heralding a prosperous future driven by local ingenuity and resilience.

This year’s event will take place from September 16th to 19th at Koroivolu Park in Nadi.

