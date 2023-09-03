Agriculture Ministry to assist dairy farmers

Vatimi Rayalu

The Ministry of Agriculture aims to assist dairy farmers with service delivery of their products.

Speaking to dairy farmers in Sawani, Naitasiri recently, Minister Vatimi Rayalu says this is an ongoing concern that many farmers have raised with him.

Rayalu says these difficulties stem from the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to address workforce vacancies.

The Minister stresses that the Ministry’s Department of Livestock must continue to strive for improvement and operates at its best to assist the farmers with their milk production.

“I have also received complaints from various corners but the thing is to keep improving. Get our act together. The ministry of Agriculture through the Livestock division needs to get its act together and I will see to that.”

Rayalu says he is optimistic that the service delivery will be improved to elevate the milk production in the country.