Agriculture ministry tackles food waste

[Source: Food Print]

The Ministry of Agriculture is exploring an innovative new approach to reduce food waste by converting post-harvest losses and kitchen scraps into valuable resources like livestock feed and soil enhancers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the initiative targets waste from homes, restaurants, hotels, and municipal markets, transforming discarded food into valuable resources for local farmers.

“We would want to turn those losses into gain through technologies where we can turn them into livestock feed or even for soil improvement purposes. We would want to import technologies that will assist us make full use of the wastages and the losses that we have as I said from production right up to kitchens.”

Tunabuna says, the ministry is appreciative with the fund allocated as it will provide relevant technologies for farming.

There is also plan on getting technologies and turning those losses into gain through technologies where we can turn them into livestock feed or even for soil improvement purposes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says, investing in agriculture is about growth and ensuring smoother operations.

The Ministry is taking a holistic approach cutting down on environmental harm, protecting biodiversity, and opening up new opportunities for farmers and businesses.

