Aging of GSS vessels an issue says Minister

The aging of vessels within the Government Shipping Services fleet has become a pressing concern, prompting proactive measures by the Transport Ministry to address this issue.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has revealed that efforts are underway to modernize and upgrade the fleet, with potential acquisitions of new vessels on the horizon.

Acknowledging the aging condition of the vessels, Minister Tuisawau emphasized the need for not only an increased budget but also collaboration with various development partners to facilitate fleet replacement.

Article continues after advertisement

“The GSS fleet, this needs to be modernized and upgraded. I know under the last government they did one or two purchases, but the rest of the fleet is aging. So we are looking at not only increased budget, but also we are currently talking to various development partners in terms of the replacement for that.”

Reassuring the public, Minister Tuisawau affirmed that all vessels in the GSS fleet are currently 100 percent operational.

This operational readiness ensures that the fleet is prepared to provide essential assistance whenever the need arises.