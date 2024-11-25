Advocate calls on men to take stand against domestic violence

An advocate for women’s rights calls for greater male involvement in addressing domestic violence, emphasizing that it is not solely a women’s issue but a societal problem requiring collective action.

Speaking at a 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence event in Labasa, Semesa Vilise urged men to actively participate in efforts to combat gender-based violence and protect vulnerable members of society.

He is urging faith-based organizations, village leaders, and communities to collaborate in raising awareness and creating safe environments for women and children.

“We cannot do this alone, and women alone cannot do this. We need a partnership, and we need the whole of Fiji to try and come together and fight for women’s rights, especially to reduce domestic violence for women and also to look after the vulnerable, who are mostly our relatives”

Vilise adds that awareness campaigns must reach deeper into society to bring about meaningful change.