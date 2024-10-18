Acting PM commends business approach by Nadi surfers

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlights the significant role surfing plays in Fiji’s tourism industry and the economy.

While officially handing over two jet skis to local surfers in Nacovi Nadi, Kamikamica commends their efforts in promoting the sport, which has attracted surfers from around the globe to the island nation.

Kamikamica emphasizes the importance of these surfers in elevating Fiji’s profile on the international stage.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that their dedication and passion have not only put Fiji on the map but have also drawn attention to our beautiful natural resources.



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Acting Prime Minister recognized the surfers’ commitment to both their craft and the environment, underscoring the need to protect Fiji’s pristine waters and ecosystems.

“We hope that the equipment will certainly help your business and we look forward to seeing your business grow over the next few years. Also I’d just like to compliment you on the initiatives regarding coral regeneration and using that coral to regrow dead areas of coral and now it’s certainly that the government can perhaps look at closely and work with some donor partners to push this along and regrow areas that are probably dead right now.

The jet skis, provided through the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme, aim to enhance the capabilities of local businesses in the tourism sector.

Kamikamica notes that supporting such initiatives is critical for fostering sustainable economic growth.