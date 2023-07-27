Accuracy measurement is vital: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, highlights that metrology has a common purpose to harness the power of accurate measurement that drives innovation, enhances quality, and fosters progress across various industries.

The Minister welcomes participants from across the Pacific who are part of the Metrology Week program.

Kamikamica says that metrology forms the foundation of reliable data and informs decision-making, which will continue to shape our future and also address the challenges we face.

“An exceptional platform for us to pull our expertise, explore cutting edge technologies, and address the emerging needs of our rapidly evolving world.”

Pacific Island Forum Acting Secretary General Dr. Filimon Manoni says the growing capacity of metrology in the region and subsequently for our national economies should promote fair trading and, most importantly, protect consumers.

The Pacific Island Forum is optimistic, saying that while global trade today is more competitive than ever, the importance of measurement cannot be more emphasized.