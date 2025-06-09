Accident claim two lives, Alleged involvement of govt vehicle

[file photo]

Two men have died following a motor vehicle accident early this morning.

Police say a 17-year old in police custody for allegedly causing their deaths.

It says the suspect is alleged to have taken the keys of the vehicle from his father while he slept and was driving along Bau Road, when he bumped the two victims standing on the road side, and fled the scene.

He later relayed the matter to his father who reported the matter to Police.

The two victims in their 40s were conveyed to the Nausori Health Centre where their deaths were confirmed by medical officials.

Investigation continues.

Meanwhile, FBC News have been reliably informed that the vehicle involved in the accident is a government vehicle.

Stay with us for more.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.