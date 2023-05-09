265 terminated ATS workers to return to work

265 Air Terminal Services workers have been confirmed to return to work after being laid off during the pandemic period.

This has been confirmed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ATS and the Federated Airline Staff Association this afternoon.

ATS Board Chair Shradha Sharma says they will immediately take on board around 113 to 119 staff, while the remaining will return in stages.

“They have already started the police clearance and medical, and we were just waiting for this MOU to be signed, so we are hoping by next week we should be giving out employment letters for them to return to work based on satisfactory medical and police clearance.”

Some of these workers were in Suva today to witness the milestone achievement.

They say they cannot wait to return to work.