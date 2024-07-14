1700 boreholes anticipated for the new fiscal year

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management states that they will continue to implement projects to address water and sanitation needs in “at risk” rural and maritime communities.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka adds this will be done under their High-Risk Water and Sanitation Programme in the 2024-2025 financial year.

He also welcomes the $5.7 million allocation for the Ministry of Lands to provide around 1,700 boreholes across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes 1,000 in Viti Levu, 500 in Vanua Levu, and 200 boreholes in the maritime islands.

Ditoka adds this will ensure access to safe and clean water for all Fijians, contributing to sustainable development and community well-being.