129 RFMF personnel in Australia for military exercise

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

A total of 129 Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel are in Central Queensland, Australia taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.

This is the largest combined military exercise run by the Australian Defence Force, involving over 30,000 personnel from 19 nations.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed this while delivering his ministerial statement on his recent high-level visit to Australia from the 1st to the 7th of July.

Rabuka says the RFMF is participating under a first-of-its-kind rotational company pilot involving any Pacific defence force, integrating and training alongside the ADF before engaging in joint exercises.

He says the arrangement strengthens interoperability, tactical knowledge, and regional security ties.

During his visit to Shoalwater Bay, the Prime Minister and his delegation witnessed a live offensive training demonstration and met with the troops.

Rabuka, a former soldier himself, says such visits boost morale and reinforce the values of service, loyalty, and professionalism.

The Australian Government covered transportation, accommodation, and other local costs during the official program.

The Prime Minister says the rotational pilot will serve as a model for future defence cooperation between Fiji and Australia.







