$1.5M investment to boost pine operations

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Forestry has allocated $1.5 million to support sustainable maritime pine operations in Fiji.

This funding will strengthen the Muani Pine Scheme in Kadavu and ensure the commercialization of 20,000 tonnes of mature pine trees during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

A formal agreement has been signed by Fiji Pine and the Ministry to coordinate efforts in harvesting and transportation.

Article continues after advertisement

This investment will subsidize barge transportation and logging activities, streamlining resource extraction and processing.

Plans are also in place to expand operations to Solodamu and Namalata, promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The Ministry also states that a jetty will be built in Solodamu, with another planned for Ono next year, improving local infrastructure and boosting the pine timber supply.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.