VT1S singers to debut new songs at Wanfire

Kali Tui (left) and Liz Vamarasi.

This weekend’s Heineken Wanfire Music Festival will see VT1S singers Kali Tui and Liz Vamarasi debut new songs, with fans anticipating a night full of surprises.

With just one day to go, both artists expressed excitement at sharing the stage with some of the Pacific’s biggest acts.

“I feel proud of us, as women in the industry, there’s not a lot of us, for me and Liz to be on that stage, sharing it with a diverse group of acts, coz we have full on male bands, we have male acts, and then we also have our sisters in Spectrum and Sweet Sensation. So we are excited to represent women.”

Article continues after advertisement

For Liz Vamarasi, the highlight is performing alongside Kiwi-born star Stan Walker.

“I still can’t believe I’ll be performing at the Wanfire concert this Saturday. If you told the 10-year-old me that I’d be sharing the stage with Stan Walker, I wouldn’t believe it. So I’m super stoked.”

Spinning Village Digital Marketing Officer Talei Williams says the festival also provides a platform for local talent.

“If we are to stage an event like this, we’d be more than happy to represent and put our own people up there on the stage, because we don’t have a lot of representation of our skin colour and our vanua on stage.”

The Wanfire Music Festival is expected to inspire creativity and hope for both local and Pacific artists.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.