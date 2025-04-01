Reign Disick responds to Justin Bieber paternity rumor

Scott Disick (left), Justin Bieber. [Source: ENews]

Reign Disick is not Justin Bieber’s baby, baby, baby.

The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick addressed a longstanding internet rumor that the “Peaches” singer is his biological father during a live broadcast alongside stepsister Alabama Barker’s boyfriend Scooter Jackson.

Kourtney, 45, and Justin, 31, first sparked romance rumors in 2015, shortly after her breakup with Scott earlier that year. Nonetheless, Reign remained certain of his paternity.

E! News has reached out to reps for Kourtney and Scott for comment but has not heard back.

Just weeks earlier, Reign’s older brother Mason Disick, 15, was at the center of his own internet conspiracy as rumors circulated that he secretly fathered a child. In that instance, Kourtney—who also shares daughter Penelope Disick, 12, with Scott as well as son Rocky Barker, 16 months, with husband Travis Barker—spoke out to condemn the speculation.

The Poosh founder added that Mason “really values his privacy” as she asked the public to “stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.”

