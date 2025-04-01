Musk says he paid Ashley St. Clair $2.5 million for alleged child

[Source: ENews]

Elon Musk’s paternity saga continues.

Weeks after Ashley St. Clair announced that she gave birth to the Tesla CEO’s 13th child, the conservative influencer accused him of scaling back his support payments for their son.

In a video published by the Daily Mail March 31, Ashley was seen handing over the keys to her $100,000 Tesla outside her Manhattan apartment, telling a reporter, “I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

When the reporter asked if she felt the tech executive was being “vindictive” toward her, Ashley—who said her last attempt to speak with Elon was on Feb. 13—offered a veiled response.

Shortly thereafter, Elon responded to a clip of the interview shared on social media, addressing the paternity of Ashley’s baby.

And while Elon did not address whether or not he decreased his child support payments, he insisted he was still supporting the infant financially.

Ashley—who filed for sole custody of her child in February—added, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Two weeks later, the presidential advisor confirmed the birth of his fourth baby with Shivon Zilis—which would be his 14th child if Ashley’s child is confirmed to be his—by responding with a heart emoji to her post about the arrival.

