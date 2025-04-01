Momoa and Black create comedy in game adaptation 'A Minecraft Movie'

[Source: Reuters]

Hollywood stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black used humour and big performances to bring to life a corner of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time, in “A Minecraft Movie.”

Known for its blocky imagery, the 2011 Swedish video game is about creating almost anything imaginable using farmed resources.

In “A Minecraft Movie,” directed by “Napoleon Dynamite” filmmaker Jared Hess, Black plays Steve, who has spent most of his life trapped in the alternate dimension Overworld.

In the real world, Garett (Momoa), Dawn (Danielle Brooks) and siblings Natalie (Emma Myers) and Henry (Sebastian Hansen) stumble across Steve’s belongings, and a portal transfers them to Overworld, where they must learn its secrets to survive.

Serving the game’s huge fan base and creating an entertaining experience for audiences came with pressure, said Momoa, who also produced the fantasy adventure film.

Steve provided “a blank canvas” for “School of Rock” and “Kung Fu Panda” actor Black.

The movie was over a decade in the making. Centering it on a singular scenario helped get it over the finishing line, said Jens Bergensten, the chief creative officer of the game’s developer, Mojang Studios.

