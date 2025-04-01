Machine Gun Kelly clarifies baby name with Megan Fox

[Source: ENews]

No, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t revealed the name of their new baby.

But after the “Emo Girl” singer announced the March 27 arrival of the former couple’s new baby girl by referring to her as “our little celestial seed,” some fans took the sweet statement as a subtle name reveal—forcing MGK to clear up the confusion.

“Wait guys,” he wrote in a March 31 Instagram Stories post featuring a screenshot of a social media name announcement, “her name isn’t Celestial Seed.”

As for when fans might find out the baby’s actual moniker, the 34-year-old (real name Colson Baker) said, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

While Megan and MGK—who broke up in December after a two-year engagement—are keeping their newborn’s name to themselves for now, they did share one unique detail of her arrival: a custom musical score composed by her dad along with his pal Travis Barker.

“We composed the score of the birth,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories post March 27. “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

The new baby joins the rocker’s daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, as well as Megan’s kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, from her marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

But the blended family hit some turbulence on the day of the birth, when the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum made his friction with the musician public.

