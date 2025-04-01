Kanye West shares regrets about having kids with Kim Kardashian

[Source: ENews]

Kanye West made a shocking admission about his family life.

Amid his ongoing feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 5 , the “Gold Digger” detailed his early relationship with the Kardashians star and how their relationship didn’t play out like he’d initially thought.

Indeed, when the podcaster DJ Akademiks told him, “When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that,'” during an interview posted to X March 30, the Yeezy founder agreed. saying, “Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them,” Kanye, who wore a black Ku Klux Klan uniform throughout the interview, added, “but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

E! News has reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep for comment and hasn’t heard back.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 47-year-old, whose divorce from Kim was finalized in November 2022, discussed his current dispute with Kim over the trademarking of their children’s names.

The point of contention first came to light earlier this month when Kanye shared a text message purporting to show Kim trying to block him from releasing “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which features both North and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently incarcerated as his sex trafficking case plays out.

Kanye went on to reiterate his opposition to Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

