Hollywood stars pay tribute to Ukraine at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

It was a night filled with surprises, but along with a slap and plenty of statuettes, there was time to honour the people of Ukraine and take a moment of silence along with positive action.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have been showing their support for Ukraine on the red carpet at the Oscars.

As the 94th Annual Academy Awards opened for business, following several years hampered by COVID restrictions, some actors took their moment in the spotlight to highlight the plight of those affected by the Russian invasion.

The conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing for more than a month as Russia continues its bombardment of its neighbour. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” on 24 February.

Russian forces have continuously shelled key cities including Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv, and have targeted civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools and apartment buildings.

A quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been driven from their homes, with many fleeing to the west of the country or neighbouring nations such as Poland and Romania.