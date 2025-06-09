French Canadian duo's viral KEXP video draws 14.5 million views

source: ABC

They appear in the video in costumes covered in small dots.

Both wear masks with the build quality of a school stage production, an afternoon’s work with lots of papier-mache, acrylic paint and a hot glue gun.

The video begins with the pair standing side by side, gesturing solemnly towards sparkly golden pyramids on their costumes, which also feature ridiculously long noses.

They speak, or rather, chant, in an extended robotic drone the band name: Angine de Poitrine, which translates roughly into English as “chest pain”.

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All this is before they have even played a note.

In the YouTube world of “reaction videos” — people videoing themselves as they take in new music — the sight and sounds of Angine de Poitrine at their KEXP live set have caused quite a commotion.

Most seem bemused, many ready to write it all off as a cheap gimmick, others are intrigued as the band take up their positions and start playing.

What happens next is what has made this video attract 14.5 million views since its premiere in February and propel the duo from Saguenay, in Québec, to be the “most viral act” on Spotify, according to Rolling Stone Canada.