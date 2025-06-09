Fendi brings multicoloured floral, geometric patterns to Milan show

Italian luxury brand Fendi unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection on Wednesday, featuring both floral designs and geometric patterns in a broad range of colours.

Models walked through Fendi’s Milan headquarters, where the runway was set in a large space filled with multicoloured blocks, creating a pixel-like backdrop that echoed the collection’s mix of textures and shades.

At Fendi, which was founded in Rome in 1925 and is now part of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, designer Silvia Venturini Fendi presented both the menswear and womenswear lines, saying a “shared spirit” was behind both.

“It’s about a relaxed and colourful sense of ease with a romantic elegance,” she said in the press notes.

The colour palette ranged from white to turquoise and bright red, along with softer pastel tones.

“Also Italian fashion house Missoni presented its summer collection on Wednesday in Milan, to be followed by Etro later in the day”.

Milan Fashion Week, which runs until Monday, is the third stop in the month-long catwalk calendar, following shows in New York and London and ahead of Paris.

