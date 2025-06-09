Dhurandhar Part 1 expected to be Bollywood’s Longest film since Jodhaa Akbar

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Dhurandhar is expected to last 3 hours.

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the run time of the first part of Dhurandhar is longer than expected.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar Part 1’s length is said to be around 3 hours and 32 minutes. The final run time has been kept under wraps.

Article continues after advertisement

But it’s expected to be close to 3 ½ hours long. The process of acquiring the censor certificate has begun.

Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passes the film in a few days from now, the exact run time will be known.”

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar tells a vast story and hence the lengthy run time. Director Aditya Dhar is an expert storyteller. Look at Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) or his productions like Article 370 (2024), Dhoom Dhaam (2025) and the recently-released Baramulla (2025). He always ensures that there’s a lot happening in his films and that the goings-on don’t feel stretched. Dhurandhar’s storytelling will be on the same lines. There would be so much happening that the audience would be gripped from start to finish.”

If Dhurandhar indeed has a run time of 3 hours and 32 minutes, it’ll be Bollywood’s longest film since Jodhaa Akbar (2008). The Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer was 3 hours and 34 minutes long.

In the last 25 years, there have been 24 Hindi films with a run time of more than 3 hours. Dhurandhar is the sixth longest Bollywood film since 2000 after LOC Kargil (2003; 4 hours and 7 minutes), Lagaan (2001; 3 hours and 44 minutes), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007; 3 hours and 36 minutes), Mohabbatein (2000; 3 hours and 35 minutes) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008; 3 hours and 34 minutes).

The 3 hours plus Hindi films in the last 25 years (arranged in the order of their release):

1. Mohabbatein (2000) – 3 hours and 35 minutes

2. Lagaan (2001) – 3 hours and 44 minutes

3. Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001) – 3 hours and 6 minutes

4. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – 3 hours and 4 minutes

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) – 3 hours and 30 minutes

6. Devdas (2002) – 3 hours and 4 minutes

7. The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy (2003) – 3 hours and 3 minutes

8. LOC Kargil (2003) – 4 hours and 7 minutes

9. Lakshya (2004) – 3 hours and 5 minutes

10. Veer-Zaara (2004) – 3 hours and 12 minutes

11. Swades (2004) – 3 hours and 15 minutes

12. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) – 3 hours and 6 minutes

13. Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005) – 3 hours and 28 minutes

14. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) – 3 hours and 12 minutes

15. Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) – 3 hours and 36 minutes

16. Jodhaa Akbar (2008) – 3 hours and 34 minutes

17. Ghajini (2008) – 3 hours and 4 minutes

18. What’s Your Raashee? (2009) – 3 hours and 20 minutes

19. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) – 3 hours and 8 minutes

20. M S Dhoni – The Untold Story (2016) – 3 hours and 10 minutes

21. Animal (2023) – 3 hours and 23 minutes

22. Maidaan (2024) – 3 hours and 1 minute

23. The Bengal Files (2025) – 3 hours and 25 minutes

24. Dhurandhar (2025) – 3 hours and 32 minutes (expected)

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.