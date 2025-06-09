Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein clocks 50,000 advance tickets

[Source: Pinkvilla]

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon led Tere Ishk Mein is set for a good start at the box office in India as the booking trends are encouraging.

As of Thursday at 4.30 PM, Tere Ishk Mein has sold approx. 50,000 tickets across the top 3 national chains – PVRInox, and Cinepolis – and is looking to close its pre-sales around the 65,000 ticket mark.

The advance bookings are strong for a film devoid of a big star-cast, and the sales are coming due to the brand value of Ranjhanaa, alongside the strong trailer and hit music.

The first day of Tere Ishk Mein is expected to be around the Rs. 12 crores to Rs. 14 crores, which puts the film in a strong position in the arrival category.

The film has been made on moderate costs, and the early reports on the content are also supremely positive.

The weekend from here could be anywhere around the Rs. 50 crore mark, and if the audience resonates with the content, the race towards the Rs. 100 crore club will be a cake walk.

Tere Ishk Mein is providing the much-needed breather to the film industry, and the hope is on momentum to continue with Dhurandar, Avatar and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

