Tourism Fiji event targets China’s Southwestern region

Tourism Fiji, in collaboration with Fiji Airways, hosted a Matai specialist training event in Chengdu, China engaging over 60 agents from the southwest region.

Alongside introducing Fiji’s new hotels and plans for 2024, the initiative emphasized expanding destination training to more of China’s tier one cities.

To date, over 680 Chinese travel agents have become Matai specialists, enhancing their knowledge of Fiji’s diverse tourism offerings.

Tourism Fiji partnering with Fiji Airways also held a media training session in Chengdu, attracting over 20 media attendees.

The event rolled out a concept in the local Sichuan dialect to invite Chinese travellers from southwestern region to have their Chinese New Year holiday in Fiji.

The event also spotlighted Fiji’s latest travel resources, with a particular focus on the travel experience tailor made for the southwestern region in the forthcoming Chinese New Year.