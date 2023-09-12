Reforms to address taxi permit issue: Ro Filipe

Minister for Transport and Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says that a comprehensive review of the complex provisions within the Land Transport Authority Act and its associated regulations is currently underway.

While speaking in parliament yesterday, Ro Filipe emphasized that the taxi lottery system lacked efficiency, and as a result, efforts are being made to rectify this issue.

He adds that the open rank system and a base system are essentially contradictory, and they will need to resolve this as well.

Transport Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the ongoing ability for individuals to sell their taxi permits remains a significant concern for them.

“This is one of the major issues that we are reviewing, and some permits have been sold for up to nearly $100,000, and it has become an industry itself. And again, that’s an issue that continues to, I would say, breed unethical practices.”

Meanwhile, the Minister underscored the Ministry’s commitment to addressing the e-ticketing matter.

Ro Filipe also mentioned the existence of a joint committee, led by the Minister of Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, dedicated to resolving the challenges associated with the e-ticketing system.