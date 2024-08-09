Pacific markets GM appointed

Paul Black

BSP Financial Group Limited has announced the appointment of Paul Black as the new General Manager for its Pacific Markets operations.

BSP states that this a strategic move aligned with the Bank’s “Modernisation for Growth” agenda.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson says this leadership transition stresses BSP’s commitment to boosting its operations across the South Pacific region with seasoned professionals who possess deep regional expertise.

Robinson adds that Black’s appointment is a testament to BSP’s depth of banking experience and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities in the Pacific.

With over 35 years of experience in retail and corporate banking, Black brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

His career includes more than two decades at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he held various senior leadership positions before joining BSP in 2011. S

Black has been instrumental in shaping the bank’s corporate banking strategies, particularly during his tenure as Deputy General Manager for Corporate Banking, a position he has held since 2015.

In addition to his corporate banking responsibilities, Black has played a critical role in supporting BSP’s Pacific Markets, leading teams in Vanuatu and the Cook Islands.

His expertise spans corporate lending, credit risk mitigation, and negotiation, further complemented by his strong leadership capabilities.

A member of FINSIA, Black is currently advancing his qualifications by completing an MBA with the Australian Institute of Business.