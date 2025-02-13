HFC bank introduces groundbreaking initiative

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Cooperatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communication Manoa Kamikamica (left), Chief Executive Office of HFC Bank, Rakesh Ram. [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

HFC Bank has introduced an innovative banking solution designed to simplify connections for Fijians living overseas with their homeland.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the Fijian diaspora in opening bank accounts in Fiji, HFC Bank, through a partnership with the Government and the Fiji Trade Commission in North America, has initiated a program allowing Fijians to open accounts while residing in the United States.

The Fijian diaspora in the US has been instrumental in bolstering the Fijian economy, remitting millions of US dollars annually.

However, a major concern voiced to a recent delegation from the Fiji Government’s Ministry of Trade was the difficulty of opening Fijian bank accounts from abroad.

To address this, HFC Bank has implemented a process enabling Fijians in the US to submit all required documentation through the Fiji Trade Commission North America Office in California, ensuring secure account establishment and hassle-free funds transfers to Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says this is a testament to HFC Bank’s dynamic and forward-thinking approach.