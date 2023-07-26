FRCS launches wellness centre and new uniform

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has taken a proactive approach to employee health and fitness with the setup of a Wellness centre at its Headquarters in Nasese.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon says the Wellness Centre will not only promote healthy living within the office but will also have many benefits.

He adds that this includes enhancing productivity, reducing stress, having more motivated, happy, and energetic employees, and creating a better working environment.

Dixon also states that FRCS is rolling out its brand-new uniform. Maintaining its branding colours, the new collection of uniforms features mid- and navy blue.

The collection includes shirts, jackets, Bula wear, and several options for women.

He adds that it had been a while since the current uniform was issued, and it was time to revisit and refresh our uniforms.

This is to ensure they continue to be a perfect fit for the people, FRCS’s brand, and its inclusive culture.

Dixon says FRCS officers in Suva are the first to don the new uniforms, after which officers in other Divisions will follow suit.

From August 1, 2023, all FRCS officers will be seen in the new uniforms.